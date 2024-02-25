Tower of God Season 2 Anime's Teaser Video Streamed

The staff of the Tower of God anime revealed a teaser video for the anime's second season at the IGN Fan Fest on Saturday. Crunchyroll confirmed that it will stream the anime season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS territories in July.

Voice actor Taichi Ichikawa presents the video.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Tower of God

The second season ofwill debut in July.

The first season debuted on Crunchyroll on April 2020, and premiered in Japan on the same day. That season had 13 episodes. The Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production is part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate.

Takashi Sano ( Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement , Transformers: Energon ) directed the first season at Telecom Animation Film ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 , We Rent Tsukumogami , Orange ). Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons , Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas ) was the assistant director. Erika Yoshida ( Trickster , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) was in charge of series composition. Masashi Kudo ( Bleach , Hayate the Combat Butler ) and Miho Tanino designed the characters. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) composed the music.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010. WEBTOONS launched the manhwa in English in July 2014.

