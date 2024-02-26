ACCA's Natsume Ono Ends Badon Manga

Manga ends on March 25

© Natsume Ono, Square Enix

This year's March issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that's manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 25.

Ono launched the manga in Monthly Big Gangan in January 2019. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on October 25.

The story follows four ex-convicts who met in prison. Upon release, they have since moved to the capital city of BADON to open a high-class tobacco shop.

Since Ono made her debut in 2003 with La Quinta Camera - 5 Banme no Heya , her works have included House of Five Leaves , Ristorante Paradiso , Gente - Ristorante no Hitobito , Tesoro , and Not Simple . Viz Media has published all of these titles in North America. Kodansha USA published Ono's Danza manga in English, and Yen Press published Ono's ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. manga in English.

Ono's other manga series include Lady and Oldman in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, and Have a Great Sunday in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine.

House of Five Leaves , Ristorante Paradiso , and ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. have all inspired television anime adaptations.