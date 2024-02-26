Kadokawa Launches Vertical-Scrolling Webcomic Adaptation of Elden Ring Game on March 29

Artist Hand Punch will draw webcomic available on Tatesc Comics website

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that it will release a vertical-scrolling webcomic adaptation of FromSoftware 's Elden Ring game titled Elden Ring Become Lord on March 29. Artist Hand Punch will draw the webcomic, which will be available on the Tatesc Comics website as well in several ebook stores in Japan. Kadokawa told ANN a release in other languages has not been confirmed.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa Corporation ©KADOKAWA QINGYU (Shanghai) Culture & Creation Co., Ltd ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2024 FromSoftware, Inc.

Kadokawa has released a teaser for the webcomic in Japanese. The company describes its story:

Adventurous tale of The Tarnished seeking to become the Elden Lord The grand adventure of the action RPG ELDEN RING is now available in full-color comic. The story follows one of The Tarnished who, guided by blessings, reached the Lands Between and sets out on a journey to become the next Elden Lord. Along the way, the Tarnished encounters charming characters, explores various dungeons, battles mighty bosses, and more.

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2024 FromSoftware, Inc.

FromSoftware

Elden Ring

PlayStation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Shadow of the Erdtree

Steam

for4,5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC viain February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game's DLC expansionwill launch on June 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December 2022. Miyazaki won the Nebula Awards for Best Game Writing last year for his work on the game.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.