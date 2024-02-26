You Look Yummy! Japanese-Chinese Animated Children's Series to Broadcast in Japan

Poplar Publishing and bilibili 's Japanese-Chinese 3DCG animated children's series You Look Yummy ! (known as Tyranno ga Yattekuru! in Japan), based on Tatsuya Miyanishi 's Tyrannosaurus series of picture books, will air on television in Japan. An official YouTube channel opened and streamed a commercial on Sunday:

Image via Comic Natalie © Tatsuya Miyanishi/POPLAR/You Look Yummy! Film Partnership

The Australian Effects & Animation Festial (AEAF) gave You Look Yummy ! a bronze award in the TV Series - Children category in 2023.

The AEAF describes the series:

Long, long ago, dinosaurs of every shape and size roamed the earth. Our story follows Reggie, a young Tyrannosaurus. He has a fearsome face, but he's a gentle giant at heart. Reggie would never eat another dinosaur or even hurt a fly. Instead, he gets along well with his adorable prehistoric friends, no matter if they're a carnivore or a herbivore. They laugh, cry, and roar together. ROAR! You Look Yummy ! is a heart-warming story, all about friendship, love and courage.

Ning Xia directed the animated series at Children's Playground Media Inc.

Miyanishi began the Tyrannosaurus book series in 2003. The books inspired the 2010 film You Are Umasou , which earned the top first-day audience satisfaction rating from the Pia service, as well as a high 4.22 rating from Yahoo! Movies Japan reviews. The second film, Anata o Zutto Aishiteru , opened in Japan on June 6, 2015. The books also inspired Miyanishi Tatsuya Gekijō: Omae Umasou da na , a series of television anime shorts in 2010. Discotek Media released Heart and Yummie ( You Are Umasou ) on home video in July 2022.

Sayonara, Tyranno ( Annyeong, Tyrano: Yeong-wonhi, Hamkke or My Tyrano: Together, Forever ), the Chinese-Japanese-South Korean co-produced animated film based on Miyanishi's books, opened in Japan in December 2021. The film was originally planned to open in Japan in early summer 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Source: Comic Natalie