Netflix Adds Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai Anime

Anime streams on service on Friday

is adding the recent anime ofand's) manga on Friday.

The manga's latest anime adaptation premiered in October 2020. The anime's 100th and final episode aired in October 2022. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Hoopla is streaming the anime's English dub .

Kazuya Karasawa ( Dragon Ball Super episode director, Dragon Ball Super: Broly storyboards) served as series director at Toei Animation . Katsuhiko Chiba ( Rune Soldier , Baby Steps , Tiger Mask W ) supervised the series' scripts. Emiko Miyamoto ( Maho Girls Precure! ) designed the characters. Ayaka Fujii ( Studio Pablo ) was the art director. Yuki Hayashi composed the music. Aya Mori was in charge of color design. Dragon Quest series director Yuji Horii was credited for supervising the original manga. Toei Animation produced the anime, which was a hybrid of CG and 2D animation.

The 37-volume Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.

The manga also inspired several video game adaptations.

Source: Netflix via What's on Netflix