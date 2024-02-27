Sony Reduces Global PlayStation Workforce by 8%

900 employees affected across U.S., U.K., Japan, among other offices globally

Image via Sony Interactive

Sony announced on Tuesday that it will lay off 8% of its global PlayStation workforce, which includes an estimated 900 employees. The company cited the changing industry landscape, as well as the need to maintain the "long-term sustainability" of the company. The layoffs will be implemented differently across its global operations.

Sony revealed in its company email that U.S. employees affected by the changes will be notified immediately.

For its operations in the U.K., the PlayStation Studios' London Studio will close down, the FireSprite studio will see a reduction in the workforce, and other functions of the company across the U.K. will see further reductions.

In Japan, a "next career support program" will be implemented. Other countries impacted by the decision will be contacted separately.

The company also noted a period of "collective consultation" as a result of these changes, where select employees will be made aware of the next steps and notified before final decisions are made.

The news comes after similar workforce changes across the tech and gaming industry in the past year. A GDC survey revealed in January that 35% of game developers surveyed were impacted by layoffs in the last 12 months (meaning either they were laid off, their colleagues were, or other teams or departments were).

Hasbro reduced an estimated 20% of its workforce last year in a series of announcements. GameStop terminated its CEO Matthew Furlong in June last year.

Sources: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Deadline (Jill Goldsmith)