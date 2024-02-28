Coffee Moon Manga Ends in March

Supernatural series launched in 2020

Image via Amazon Japan © Mochito Bota, Kadokawa

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine revealed Mochito Bota 's Coffee Moon manga will end in the next issue on March 27.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Pieta, a Normal Girl, leads a normal, uneventful life in a world of constant black rain. As the rain pours down, like it always does, she takes her usual route to school and has a pleasant conversation with her friend Danae. This is what every day is like for Pieta, and she takes a sort of everyday satisfaction from her totally normal life. But then her typical, pleasant conversation with Danae...doesn't happen. “Why...?! Why can I remember...yesterday's today?!!”

Bota launched the series in Dengeki Maoh in January 2020. Kadokawa shipped the fifth compiled book volume in September 2022. Yen Press shipped the fourth volume on October 17. The fifth volume ships on March 19.



Source: Dengeki Maoh April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.