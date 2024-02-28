Dragon Ball FighterZ Game Launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S on February 29

Game's new versions launch digitally with rollback netcode

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it is releasing the Dragon Ball FighterZ game digitally for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 29 with rollback netcode. The versions have already launched in areas where it is February 29. Players with the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions can update their game to the respective versions for free.

Image via Dragon Ball games' Twitter account ©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Rollback netcode is also available for the game on PC via Steam and Windows 10.

The game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in January 2018, and launched in February 2018 in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in Japan, the Americas, and Europe in September 2018.

The game also received a download-only "Deluxe Edition" release in January 2019 that includes previously released DLC characters: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17.

The game is the fastest game in the Dragon Ball franchise to reach 10 million units shipped since the release of the first Dragon Ball console game.

Source: Dragon Ball games' Twitter account via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.