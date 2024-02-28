Sundome's Kazuto Okada Launches New Manga on March 12

This year's sixth issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kazuto Okada will launch a new manga titled Surikomi! (pictured right in image below) in the magazine's seventh issue on March 12.

Image via Young Champion magazine's website © AKITA PUBLISHING CO.,LTD.

The ecchi comedy manga centers on Kenta, who is instilled with sensual memories during the summer of his fifth year in elementary. Now a high school student, he ends up living with the person he has been fantasizing.

Okada recently ended his Pansuto ( pandora x strip ) manga with its 15th compiled book volume. The final volume shipped on September 20. Okada launched the manga in Young Champion in October 2016.

Okada launched the Sundome manga in Young Champion magazine in 2006, and ended in 2009 with a total of nine compiled volumes, and Yen Press published the manga in North America. The manga inspired a live-action film, which premiered in 2007. The manga got two more live-action film adaptations titled Sundome New and Sundome New 2 , which premiered in 2017.

Okada's Kyōkasho ni Nai! manga also inspired several live-action film adaptations. The first two live-action films opened in Japan in June 2016. Two more live-action films titled Kyōkasho ni Nai! 3 and Kyōkasho ni Nai! 4 premiered in summer 2017. The Kyōkasho ni Nai! manga ran in Young Champion from 1995 to 2002. It also received a direct-to-video film in 1995, an OVA in 1998, and a live-action television series adaptation in South Korea in 2007. Media Blasters released the OVA under the title Very Private Lesson .

Okada ended his Ittsuuu manga in Young Champion magazine in 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's seventh and final volume in May 2016. The manga also inspired two live-action film adaptations in August 2014.

Source: Young Champion issue 6 and website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.