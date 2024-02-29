1st Haikyu!! Final Film Stays at #1, Demon Slayer: Hashira Training at #3

©古舘春一／集英社・「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会・MBS

Haikyu!! Final

(Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump), the first film in the two-partsequel film project stayed at #1 at the Japanese box office in its second week. The film sold 781,000 tickets to earn 1,120,105,990 yen (about US$7.44 million) over the weekend for a cumulative total of 2.9 million tickets sold and 4,180,733,200 yen (about US$27.77 million) earned.

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and is also screening in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The film sold 1,529,000 tickets and earned 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.83 million) in its first three days of screening. The film now has the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan, beating Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film's 1,065,983,130 yen opening weekend earnings.

The anime's staff had announced the two films in August 2022. The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-

, the theatrical screenings of the one-hour first episode of thetelevision anime , stayed at #3 in their fourth weekend. The screenings sold 155,000 tickets for 229,514,510 yen (about US$1.52 million) from Friday to Sunday, and have sold a total of 1.24 million tickets for a cumulative total of 1,777,791,627 yen (about US$11.81 million).

The screenings opened at #1 in the Japanese box office in their debut weekend in Tokyo on February 2, and sold 443,700 tickets for 646,790,467 yen (about US$4.35 million) in their first three days.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime will premiere on television this spring.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM

Theanime film dropped from #2 to #4 in its fifth weekend. The film sold 126,831 tickets for 226,056,700 yen (about US$1.5 million) from Friday to Sunday. It has sold 2,075,752 tickets for a cumulative total of 3,485,058,910 yen (about US$23.16 million).

The film is screening in 353 cinemas in Japan, and added 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings starting on February 9.

The film opened at #1 in the Japanese box office, selling 634,182 tickets for 1,065,983,130 yen (about US$7.20 million) in its first three days, marking the Gundam franchise 's highest three-day opening in box office earnings. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM opened in Japan on January 26. The film is planned to screen in 56 countries and territories.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.

The live-action film of'smanga dropped from #4 to #6 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 149,284,980 yen (about US$991,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,538,064,420 yen (about US$16.86 million).

The film opened in Japan on January 19 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.62 million) in its first three days.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.



Theanime film stayed at #7 in its 10th weekend. The film earned 82,598,770 yen (about US$548,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 6,113,862,330 yen (about US$40.61 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 22. The film is an all-new work with an original story. The film sold 866,000 tickets for 1.224 billion yen (about US$8.61 million) in its first three days.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America in 2024.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjō Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.



The Ultraman Blazar The Movie: Tokyo Kaiju Showdown film opened at #9 on Friday. The film earned 73,507,990 yen (about US$488,200) in its first three days.

Eiga Given: Hiiragi mix , the first film in the two-part sequel anime film project based on Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga, stayed at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its fifth weekend. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its opening weekend.

Hypnosis Mic : Division Rap Battle Rule the Stage -Battle of Pride 2023- Cinema Edit , theatrical screening of the Hypnosis Mic : Division Rap Battle Rule the Stage -Battle of Pride 2023- stage play in the Hypnosis Mic franchise that ran in Japan in September 2023, stayed at #2 in its fourth week in the mini-theater rankings.

