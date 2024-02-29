News
2024 Anpanman Film's Trailer Reveals 2 Cast Members
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Soreike! Anpanman: Baikinman to Ehon no Lulun, the 35th film in the Anpanman franchise, unveiled a new poster visual and trailer on Friday. The trailer reveals two cast members for the film.
Actress Aya Ueto (live-action Azumi, Thermae Romae) voices the central character Lulun, while comedian Takashi Okamura plays a rampaging elephant.
The film will open in Japan on June 28.
The film's story centers on Anpanman's nemesis Baikinman, but this time, he attempts to become a warrior of love and courage when he is sucked into a picture book. Inside the book is a large forest where fairies live. Baikinman meets the fairy Lulun, who asks him to defeat an elephant that is rampaging in the forest. Although Baikinman is reluctant, he tries his best to defeat the elephant. However, it is too strong for Baikinman, so he tells Lulun to call Anpanman to help protect the picture book world.
Soreike! Anpanman Roboly to Pokapoka Present, the 34th anime film in the Anpanman franchise, opened last June and earned 113,432,810 yen (about US$788,390) in its first three days.
The film commemorates the 35th anniversary of the anime and the 50th anniversary of the Anpanman picture book series.
The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase's passing.
Sources: Soreike! Anpanman: Baikinman to Ehon no Lulun film's Twitter account, Comic Natalie