Crunchyroll to Stream A Condition Called Love, KonoSuba 3, Kuramerukagari, Kurayukaba Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the A Condition Called Love and KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 anime for the spring 2024 season. The company will also stream Shigeyoshi Tsukahara and Twiflo 's original full-length anime film project Kurayukaba and brand-new spinoff full-length anime film titled Kuramerukagari this spring.

Crunchyroll will stream the television anime of Megumi Morino 's A Condition Called Love ( Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai ) manga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The anime will premiere in April on TBS ' 28 affiliate channels at 11:56 p.m. JST. (10:56 a.m. EDT).

Kodansha USA Publishing started publishing the manga in English digitally in 2020. The company published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in English in January 2023, and will release the seventh volume on March 26. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way …

Tomoe Makino ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , Kotaro Lives Alone ) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Hitomi Amamiya ( Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle , Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Akiko Satō ( Trigun Stampede ) is designing the characters. Sexy Zone will perform the anime's opening theme song "Kimi no Sei" (It's Your Fault).

© 2024 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね/KADOKAWA/こ のすば3製作委員会

Crunchyroll will stream KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television season of the main KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world!! anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Spain, Portugal, German-, French-, Dutch-, Italian-speaking Europe), Oceania, Middle East, North Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The show will premiere in April 2024.

Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki will serve as the chief director for the third season at Drive . ( Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film.) Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Great Pretender ) is directing the series. Makoto Uezu is again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta is returning as character designer. Masato Kōda is returning to compose the music.

The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

Kurayukaba and Kuramerukagari will open in Japan on April 12

The staff describes Kurayukaba :

"Yes, Ootsuji Detective Agency" In the purple smoke lies a faint dream, and in the town, rumors swirl like smoke. Now, facing the strangeness of the "mass disappearance" bewildering society, detective Soutarou confronts it! With no witnesses and unclear intentions, the identity of the "ominous tracks" that always appear in its footsteps... In search of clues, the detective delves into the underground realm of the town called "Kuragari." There, the encounter with the black iron armored train and its commander, Tanne, will significantly shake the fate of the detective!

Tsukahara ("The Man Traveling with the Brocade Portrait," "Joseito," "Hashi no Mukou," SEKAI NO OWARI rock band's in-concert anime footage and set design) made his feature-length directorial debut with the anime at Makaria , and he is also credited for the original story and screenplay. Kazunori Minagawa (animation director on Macross Delta , Tokyo Ravens , Yuruyuri , Code Geass: Akito the Exiled ) designed the characters.

The staff describes Kuramerukagari :

This is a story that weaves together people and a town. A coal mining town crowded with small-scale excavators, commonly known as the "Hakoniwa." In this town that changes daily like a labyrinth, there's a girl named Kagari who runs a mapmaking business and a boy named Yuya who dreams of breaking free from the "Hakoniwa." Eventually, the two, along with the unique residents of the town, find themselves confronting a conspiracy that shakes the entire town. The fate of the” Hakoniwa" depends on Kagari's drawings on the map.

Tsukahara is credited for the original work, screenplay, and director of the film. Ryohgo Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) is credited with the original concept. Team OneOne is producing the animation. The film stars Ayane Sakura as Kagari. Kuramerukagari is the opening film for this year's Niigata International Animation Film Festival on March 15.

