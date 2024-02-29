Hiromasa Okujima's Baban Baban Ban Vampire Manga Gets Live-Action Film, TV Anime Adaptations in 2025

Manga about vampire protecting boy's virginity launched in 2021

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Hiromasa Okujima 's Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga announced on Thursday that the series will get a live-action film and television anime adaptation in 2025. The live-action film is a joint production between Shochiku and TV Asahi . The announcement coincides with Japan's Garlic Day celebration on February 29. (The numbers of the date 2-29 sound like "ninniku," the Japanese word for garlic.) Okujima drew an illustration to celebrate the "double media" announcement.

Image via Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga's X/Twitter account © Hiromasa Okujima

The BL (indicated here as standing for "Bloody Love Comedy") manga centers on a 450-year-old vampire named Ranmaru, working part-time at an old public bath. He desires the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and so watches over the growth of 15-year-old Rihito, the son of the bathhouse owners, and tries to prevent him from losing his virginity.

Okujima launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2021. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on March 7.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and released the first volume physically and digitally in July 2021. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.