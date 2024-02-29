Toworu Miyata's Living With Him Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series

NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan announced on Thursday that Toworu Miyata 's Living With Him ( Kare no Iru Seikatsu ) boys-love manga is getting a live-action series adaptation. The live-action series will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 11, and will also stream online.

The series will star Ryūga Satō as Kazuhito Tanaka and Shō Sakai as Ryota Natsukawa. Other cast members include: Mori Hinami, Rei Sawamura, Mone Akitani, Miu Arai, Kumiko Endō, and Yūko Fueki.

Ayaka Katō is directing the series, and Takeshi Miyamoto and Kōji Nomura are writing the script. Daisuke Nishimura and DUNK are composing the music.

Image via Animate International © Toworu Miyata, libre, Animate International

Ryota Natsukawa is starting university and he suddenly finds out that his roommate is going to be his childhood friend, Kazuhito Tanaka. Despite Kazuhito's picture-perfect looks, he doesn't have a girlfriend. Curious as to why this is, Ryota proposes they go on a "date" to see if he can find any issues women may have with Kazuhito. However, as Ryota gets to know more about Kazuhito, their relationship changes. Will they just remain friends? Or will their relationship blossom into something more?

Animate International is releasing the manga in English in print, and released the first volume earlier this month. The manga is the first Animate International is releasing in print. The company describes the story:

The one-volume manga has more than 300,000 copies in circulation.