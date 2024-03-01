Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō Anime Gets New Series on April 5

New visual revealed

The official website for the television anime based on author Reiko Hiroshima and illustrator jyajya 's children's novel series Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō revealed on Friday that the anime will get a new series that will premiere on April 5. The episode airing on April 5 will be the overall 117th episode for the anime.

The staff revealed a new visual for the anime.

Image via Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō anime's website ©廣嶋玲子・ jyajya ／偕成社／銭天堂製作委員会

The television anime based on the novels premiered in September 2020, and started a new arc in April 2022. A new series premiered with the anime's 85th overall episode on the NHK Educational channel in April 2023.

The novel series' story centers on the mysterious candy and snack shop Zenitendō, which only lucky people can find. The shop's proprietor is a woman named Beniko, and she can recommend the perfect candy for each person's troubles. However, things might not turn out as hoped if people eat or use the confections incorrectly. Whether Beniko's sweets bring fortune or misfortune is up to the people who receive them.

Eiga Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō was one of four segments in the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival. The omnibus film opened in theaters in Japan in August 2020. The film was slated to premiere in theaters in Japan in April 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The novel series debuted in May 2013, and is ongoing. The franchise has more than 1.4 million copies in print. A stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in August 2023.