Shadowverse Flame Anime's New Arc Reveals Theme Songs, April 13 Debut in New Video

The official website for the Shadowverse Flame anime revealed on Saturday that the anime will start its seventh cours (quarter of a year) on April 13. The "Ark" arc (the new arc could also be spelled "arc" or "arch," the official romanization is not available yet) will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

The website is also streaming a promotional video for the new arc. The staff also revealed that Nano will perform the opening theme song "Do or Die" and LIL LEAGUE will perform the ending theme song "Heavy Gamer." The below video previews the opening theme.

© アニメ「シャドウバースＦ」製作委員会・テレビ東京

Shadowverse Flame , the second anime in Cygames , Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game franchise, premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2022. Crunchyroll has been streaming the anime as it airs.

The fifth cours of the anime premiered on July 8 with the title Shadowverse Flame: Seven Shadows Arc . The show's 25th episode (the 75th overall episode of Shadowverse Flame ) aired on December 23.

The Shadowverse anime features a completely original story, and features anime-only characters. The first season centers on Hiiro Ryūgasaki, a student at Tensei Academy. Through a strange incident, Hiiro obtains a mysterious smartphone. The smartphone has installed the popular digital card game " Shadowverse ." Through the game Hiiro meets rivals, participates in tournaments, and forms bonds with others. Shadowverse premiered in April 2020 and aired for 48 episodes plus three special episodes.

Shadowverse Flame depicts the coming of age of the protagonist Light Tenryū and his friends via the Shadowverse.

