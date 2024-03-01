Yuu Tanaka's Reincarnated as a Sword Webnovel Ends

Series launched in September 2015

Reincarnated as a Sword

The Shōsetsuka ni Narō website published the final chapter of's) webnovel on Thursday.

Tanaka launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2015, and Gentosha began publishing the series with illustrations by LLO in July 2016. The 17th volume will release in Japan on March 29. Tomowo Maruyama launched the manga adaptation on Gentosha 's Denshi Birz website in December 2016, and the 15th compiled book volume will release on March 23.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and manga adaptation in English. The company describes the manga:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun! This manga adaptation of the hit light novel series features charming artwork by manga artist Tomowo Maruyama , and is sure to be enjoyed by existing fans of the franchise as well as all-new readers who are ready for a sharp fantasy tale.

Hinako Inoue launched the Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish manga spinoff in June 2020, and ended the manga in its sixth volume in March 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment is also releasing the manga in English.

The original novels' 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2022. The anime will have a second season.

