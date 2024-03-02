Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory's Ikumi Hino Launches New Manga

Manga launching on March 27 adapts Yukito Mukaihara's story

© Yukito Mukaihara, Coffee Neko, Kadokawa

Kabeyaku nado Fuyō to Tsuihō Sareta S-kyū Bōkensha, Dorei Kaihō Skill o Kushi Shite Shijō Saikyō no Kunizukuri

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday thatwill launch a manga adaptation of Yukito Mukaihara's(An S-Rank Adventurer Tank is Kicked from the Party and Uses His Slave Release Skill to Build the Strongest Country) novels in the magazine's next issue on March 27.

The manga centers on an adventurer who was kicked from his party after his partymates said that they didn't need a paladin to tank damage for them. When he decided to make his own way as an adventurer, his defeat of a monster gives him a unique "slave release" skill that instantly releases and teleports a slave somewhere in the world to him. Thinking that using this skill could only be good for the world, he uses it repeatedly and summons talented and beautiful women to him that would soon help him build a great country.

Mukaihara began serializing the story in the Kakuyomu website in December 2020, where it is still ongoing. Kadokawa published the first print volume with illustrations by Coffee Neko in October 2022. Kadokawa published the second volume in February 2023.

Hino launched the Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2017, and ended it in June 2022. Kadokawa published nine volumes for the manga.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2021. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime under the title Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory . HIDIVE streamed the show with English subtitles and an English dub as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the show on Blu-ray Disc in July 2022.

Source: Comic Rex April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.