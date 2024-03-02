News
The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors TV Anime Premieres April 5
posted on by Anita Tai
The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors anime announced on Saturday the television premiere will be on April 5 with a new trailer.
Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime screened in theaters as three films. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16, and earned 40,284,350 yen (about US$268,100) in its opening weekend.
The second film opened in Japan on November 24 and ran until December 14. The third film ran from January 5 through January 25. The films played in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.
Mankyū (Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater, The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague) directs the anime at Polygon Pictures. Yoichi Kato (The IDOLM@STER Million Live!, Aikatsu!) supervises and writes the series scripts. "Tsubasa Gravity" is the anime's opening theme song.
Bandai Namco Entertainment's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.
Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors: Song for Prism smartphone game last April.
Source: Idolm@ster's YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history