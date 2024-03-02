The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors TV Anime Premieres April 5

Anime screened in theaters as anime films between October to January

The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors anime announced on Saturday the television premiere will be on April 5 with a new trailer.

Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime screened in theaters as three films. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16, and earned 40,284,350 yen (about US$268,100) in its opening weekend.

The second film opened in Japan on November 24 and ran until December 14. The third film ran from January 5 through January 25. The films played in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Mankyū ( Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) directs the anime at Polygon Pictures . Yoichi Kato ( The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , Aikatsu! ) supervises and writes the series scripts. "Tsubasa Gravity" is the anime's opening theme song.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Song for Prism smartphone game last April.

