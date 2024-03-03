Golden Kamuy Manga Also Gets Live-Action Series With Film's Cast

WOWOW announced on Monday that it is producing a live-action series based on Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga. The series will have the cast and staff from the manga's recent live-action film, and it will continue the film's story. The series will premiere on WOWOW this fall.

Image via Comic Natalie ©野田サトル/集英社 ©2024 WOWOW

Hiroyuki Ikeuchi joins the live-action series' cast as Kiroranke, an old friend of Asirpa's father who is also searching for Asirpa. Maryjun Takahashi joins the cast as Inkarmat, a mysterious Ainu who tells fortunes using a fox skull known as the Sirakki Kamuy. Yuki Sakurai joins the cast as Kano Ienaga, the beautiful proprietress of the Sapporo World Hotel. Akihisa Shiono joins the cast as Kantarō Okuyama, a former yakuza member.

Kenji Katagiri, Ken Ochiai , and Yōsuke Satō join the film's director Shigeaki Kubo on directing the series. Similarly, Yoshiaki Dewa is joining the film's composer Yutaka Yamada for the series.

The film opened in Japan on January 19 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.62 million) in its first three days.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.



Source: Comic Natalie