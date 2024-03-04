'Demon Slayer: The Stage' Play's Cast Attends Japan Parade in New York City on May 11

The staff of the Japan Parade New York City announced on Wednesday that the cast of the stage play adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will attend the parade. The parade will take place on May 11, starting at Central Park West at West 81st Street and then travel south to West 67th Street.

Image courtesy of Japan Parade NYC

Cast members in attendance will include Shōgo Sakamoto , Yugo Sato , Hiroshi Yazaki , Yoko Kadoyama , Kenta Hoshi , and Masahide Tada.

Non-profit organization Japan Day hosted the first Japan Parade and Japan Street Fair in 2022.

The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020. The second stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August 2021. The third stage play ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in October 2022. The manga also inspired a traditional Noh-Kyōgen stage play that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in 2022.

The latest stage play adaptation of Gotouge's manga covered the "Entertainment District Arc" and ran in Tokyo and Osaka in November to December.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- , the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime and the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc , opened in Tokyo on February 2 as part of a World Tour, and debuted at #1 with 443,700 tickets sold for 646,790,467 yen (about US$4.35 million), in its first three days. The film earned US$11,575,000 in its opening weekend in the United States ranking at #2 in its first weekend.

Source: Press release