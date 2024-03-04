How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Light Novels End With 20th Volume

Series debuted in May 2016, got anime adaptation in July 2021

© Overlap, Dojyomaru, Fuyuyuki

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

The afterword in the 19th volume of's) light novel series revealed last week that the series will end with its 20th volume.

The anime adaptation debuted in July 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's second part premiered in January 2022.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels digitally, while Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in print. J-Novel Club describes the story:

"O, Hero!" With that cliched line, Kazuya Souma found himself summoned to another world and his adventure--did not begin. After he presents his plan to strengthen the country economically and militarily, the king cedes the throne to him and Souma finds himself saddled with ruling the nation! What's more, he's betrothed to the king's daughter now...?! In order to get the country back on its feet, Souma calls the wise, the talented, and the gifted to his side. Five people gather before the newly crowned Souma. Just what are the many talents and abilities they possess...?! What path will his outlook as a realist take Souma and the people of his country down? A revolutionary transferred-to-another-world administrative fantasy series starts here!

Overlap published the first volume with illustrations by Fuyuyuki in Japan in May 2016. Satoshi Ueda also launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Overlap's Comic Gardo website in July 2017, and J-Novel Club is also publishing the manga digitally.

Source: How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom volume 19





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.