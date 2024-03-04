I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime Reveals More Cast, April 1 Debut

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Kenkyo na Circle 's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability ( Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu ) light novel series announced four more cast members and the April 1 premiere for the anime on Tuesday. The newly announced cast members are:

Shun Horie as Albert



© 謙虚なサークル・講談社／「第七王子」製作委員会

Yūya Hirose as Dian



© 謙虚なサークル・講談社／「第七王子」製作委員会

Akane Kumada as Alieze



© 謙虚なサークル・講談社／「第七王子」製作委員会

Eriko Matsui as Shiro



© 謙虚なサークル・講談社／「第七王子」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and BS NTV on April 1 at 24:00 (effectively, April 2 at midnight or April 1 at 11:00 a.m. EDT), and on AT-X on April 3.

©謙虚なサークル・講談社／「第七王子」製作委員会

will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Jin Tamamura ( The Girl in Twilight ) is directing the anime at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab . R.O.N ( STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION ) is composing the music for the anime. Naoki Tozuka ( Meiji Gekken: 1874 ) is handling the script, series composition, and art management. Yuuichi Abe ( Dimension High School ) is the action director. Mai Ono ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) is the color key artist. Yūki Yano is the compositing director of photography. Ryō Tanaka ( Seitokai Yakuindomo ) is the sound director at Ai Addiction .

Kaede Higuchi performs the opening song "Kyunrious." Akane Kumada will perform the ending theme song "Happy no Himitsu" (The Secret of Happiness).

Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle 's novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on February 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!

Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' seventh volume shipped in Japan in November 29.

