Not Your Idol Manga Returns from Hiatus

Series suspended serialization in 2019

Image via Amazon Japan © Aoi Makino, Shueisha

The website for Shueisha 's Ribon magazine revealed on Friday Aoi Makino 's Not Your Idol ( Sayonara Miniskirt ) manga will return to serialization in the May issue on April 3.

The series entered a hiatus in the July 2019 issue of the magazine. The manga also runs on Shonen Jump+ , and Shueisha published the latest chapter in June 2019.

Viz Media publishes the series in English and describes the story:

A psychological suspense series about a girl who has given up her life as an idol after being assaulted by a fan. In the wake of an assault, Nina Kamiyama, a former idol in the group Pure Club, shuns her femininity and starts dressing as a boy. At high school she keeps to herself, but fellow student Hikaru Horiuchi realizes who she is. What secrets is she keeping? The shocking drama starts.

Makino launched the series in Ribon in August 2018. Shueisha shipped the second compiled volume in March 2019. Viz shipped the second volume in English in September 2020. The manga was nominated for the 23rd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2019, and topped the list for female readers for the "Kono Manga ga Sugoi!" rankings in 2020.

