Summer Time Rendering's Yasuki Tanaka Announces New Manga

"Unrealistic calibration action" series launches March 22

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump revealed Summertime Rendering creator Yasuki Tanaka will launch a new manga series in Shonen Jump+ titled Ghostfixers on March 22. The announcement teases it as "unrealistic calibration action."

Image via Shonen Jump © Yasuki Tanaka, Shueisha

Tanaka's Summertime Rendering inspired an anime in 2022. Disney+ streamed the anime worldwide and exclusively in Japan. Ayumu Watanabe ( Space Brothers , Children of the Sea ) directed the anime.

A live-action project was announced in 2021. The manga also inspired a game that launched on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in January 2023.

The artist launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2017, and the manga's 13th and final volume shipped in Japan in April 2021. Shueisha launched its MANGA Plus online service with the English version of the manga in January 2019. Udon Entertainment licensed the series for print in 2021.

Source: Shonen Jump+