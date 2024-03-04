Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Manga Ends

© Naoya Sugita, Shueisha

This year's April issue of'smagazine published on Monday the final chapter of's manga for the anime series of the same name. The manga's fourth and final compiled book volume is scheduled for release on April 4.

Sugita ( Majin Bone , Muttsuri Shinken, Zan ) launched the manga in April 2022 in Saikyō Jump . Masahiro Hikokubo is credited for Duel composition for the manga. Shueisha released the manga's third volume on December 4.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu Gi Oh! franchise , will enter its third year of broadcasting in April 2024. The anime premiered in April 2022.

The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho. Twins Yūhi and Yuamu run UTS (Uchūjin Trouble Sōdansho or Alien Trouble Consulting), a group that (supposedly) gets rid of troublesome aliens from distant sectors of the galaxy via Rush Duel battles. However, one day, they find an actual spaceship, and inside they find Yudias, an alien from the Belgar Cluster. Yudias has come to Earth to search for Rush Duel to hopefully lead him and his friends (who have been chased out of their star system) into a new future. However, Yudias himself knows nothing about Rush Duel. Yūhi then challenges Yudias to a duel. The anime features an alien as a protagonist for the first time in the franchise .