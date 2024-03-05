Gundam SEED FREEDOM Film Gets U.S. Premieres in Los Angeles, New York

English-subtitled screenings on March 31, followed by dubbed screening on April 1

© 創通・サンライズ

Bandai Namco Filmworks will host the United States premieres of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film with English subtitles in Los Angeles and New York City on March 31.

The Los Angeles screening will be held at the Regal L.A. Live theater with a special talk show featuring Japanese cast members Sōichiro Hoshi and Rie Tanaka , as well as the dub producers Michael Sinterniklaas and Stephanie Sheh (who also voices Lacus Clyne in English).

The New York City screening will be held at Japan Society with a special talk show with English dub cast member Alyson Leigh Rosenfield and a special comment video from Director Mitsuo Fukuda .

Fans can purchase Standard or Premium tickets. Both ticket types will include a commemorative pass, lanyard, paper Rising Freedom and Immortal Justice visors, and a special bag. The Premium ticket will also include a HG 1/144 STRIKE FREEDOM GUNDAM model kit, a commemorative art print, and an illustration card.

Tickets will go on sale on March 12. Fans can purchase tickets for the Los Angeles screening at the Eventbrite website and tickets for the New York City screening at the Japan Society website.

The Japan Society will also hold a screening for the English dub version on April 1.

The film opened in Japan on January 26. The film is planned for screenings in 56 countries and territories. The film project is part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative, which was announced in 2021. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime in 2022, and it has several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.