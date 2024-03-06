Ishura Novels' Manga Ends 1st Arc on May 7

Manga launched in March 2021

The April issue of'srevealed on Wednesday that's manga adaptation of'slight novel series will end its first arc, corresponding to the first novel "The New Demon King War" on May 7. The manga will go on hiatus next month.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the series:

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

Meguri launched the manga adaptation in Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in December 2023.

The novel began serialization on both the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites in 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2019. The novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories of the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.

The novels are inspiring a television anime that premiered on January 3 and is ongoing. The anime is streaming exclusively on Disney+ worldwide. The series is streaming on Hulu in North America.