News
Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Anime Reveals In-Story Piano Performer, Key Visual
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for Doga Kobo's original television anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai) revealed the anime's key visual on Wednesday. The anime's staff also announced that pop pianist and YouTuber Haramichan will be handling piano performances heard in the series.
The anime's staff also revealed the illustration for the story's anonymous artist "JELEE."The anime will premiere on April 6 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:00 a.m. JST, or April 6 at 12:00 p.m. EDT). The anime will then air on Kansai TV and AT-X channels on April 7 and on HTB Hokkaido TV on April 8, with other venues planned. The anime celebrates the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo.
The anime stars:
- Miku Itō as Mahiru Kōzuki
- Rie Takahashi as Kano Yamanouchi
- Miyu Tomita as Kiwi Watase
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Mei "Kim Anouk" Takanashi
- Sumire Uesaka as Miiko
- Miho Okasaki as Mero Setō
- Yukina Shutō as Momoko Yanagi
- Sally Amaki as Akari Suzumura
The youth story about a group of girls exposed to creativity will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita (Eromanga Sensei) is directing the series at Doga Kobo. popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku (Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.
KanoeRana performs the anime's opening theme song titled "Irodori" (coloring), and female singer Anna Tsurushima will perform the ending theme song "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" (A Day Is 25 Hours). Musician 40mP produces an insert song for the anyonymous artist "JELEE" in the anime's story.
Other staff members include:
- Chief Animation Directors: Junichirō Taniguchi, Akiko Toyoda, Asuka Suzuki
- Main Animators: Shinnosuke Ota, Saurabh Singh, Kazuma Nakao
- Onscreen Illustrations' Rough Sketches: Hamunesugo
- Sub-Character Design: Chiaki Nakajima, Shuri
- Costume Design: Shino Kuzuhara, Shōko Nagasawa
- Prop Design: Miyu Hattori
- Art Director: Yūji Kaneko
- Art Setting: Akihiro Hirasawa
- Color Design: Kei Ishiguro
- Compositing Director of Photography: Takafumi Kuwano
- Editing: Kashiko Kimura
- Sound Director: Eriko Kimura
- Music: Masaru Yokoyama
- Music Production: King Records
A manga adaptation by Niko Fujii will launch on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app in April.
Sources: Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime's website, Comic Natalie