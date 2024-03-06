Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Anime Reveals In-Story Piano Performer, Key Visual

Pop pianist, YouTuber Haramichan to perform piano performance in anime

The official website for Doga Kobo 's original television anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night ( Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai ) revealed the anime's key visual on Wednesday. The anime's staff also announced that pop pianist and YouTuber Haramichan will be handling piano performances heard in the series.

© JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会

The anime's staff also revealed the illustration for the story's anonymous artist "JELEE."

© JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会

Doga Kobo

The anime will premiere on April 6 on theandchannels at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:00 a.m. JST, or April 6 at 12:00 p.m. EDT). The anime will then air onandchannels on April 7 and onon April 8, with other venues planned. The anime celebrates the 50th anniversary of

The anime stars:

The youth story about a group of girls exposed to creativity will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita ( Eromanga Sensei ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

KanoeRana performs the anime's opening theme song titled "Irodori" (coloring), and female singer Anna Tsurushima will perform the ending theme song "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" (A Day Is 25 Hours). Musician 40mP produces an insert song for the anyonymous artist "JELEE" in the anime's story.

Other staff members include:

A manga adaptation by Niko Fujii will launch on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in April.