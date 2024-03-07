Princess Peach: Showtime! Game Streams Overview Trailer, Announces Start of Pre-Order

Nintendo began streaming an overview trailer for its Princess Peach: Showtime! game on Wednesday. The video also announced that the game is now available for pre-order, and a free demo is available for download on the Nintendo eShop.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on March 22. Coinciding with the game's release, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and on the My Nintendo Store.

Nintendo describes the game:

The wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch have taken over the Sparkle Theater, and now it's up to Peach and the theater's guardian Stella to save the play––and the day! Peach can transform and use fantastic showstopping abilities to face off against the Sour Bunch.

Nintendo released another game about Peach titled Super Princess Peach for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2005 and in the West in 2006.