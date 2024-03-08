gumi to Distribute New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Online Mobile Game

Game planned for release in 2025

Image via gumi's website ©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT

Game company gumi announced on Friday that it has acquired the rights to distribute a mobile online game in Japan based on the anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga. The company stated the game is already under development, and it plans to release the game in 2025. gumi will reveal a title and other details at a later date.

The latest game in the franchise is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R , a new version of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle fighting game. The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2022. The game has since released two Season Passes with extra characters.

The latest manga in the franchise, The JOJOLands , launched in February 2023. The manga is the ninth part of the overall series.

The latest anime in the series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , debuted its third and final part on Netflix in December 2022. The anime adapted the sixth part of the manga series.

Sources: gumi, 4Gamer (Chihiro)