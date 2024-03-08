Ya Boy Kongming! Anime Compilation Film's Music Video Streamed

Film opens in Japan on March 1

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga unveiled a theme song music video on Friday for Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia , the anime's compilation film. The video features the theme song "Resonance" from character Eiko (played by 96Neko ) and Nanami ( Lezel ).

The film will open in Japan on March 1.

Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing the manga digitally in English in June 2021. The company describes the manga:

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in Japanese in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video in April 2023.

A live-action series adaptation premiered on September 27, and ended on November 29. A stage play adaptation will run in Tokyo from May 3-6, and in Osaka on May 10 and 11.