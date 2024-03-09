News
Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Anime's New Video Unveils May 12 TV Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
A live-streamed special for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime debuted a new promotional video and key visual on Saturday. The video announces that the anime will premiere on the Fuji TV channel and its affiliates with a one-hour special on May 12 at 11:15 p.m. (10:15 a.m. EDT). The video also features the opening theme song "Mugen" (Dreams) by MY FIRST STORY x HYDE.
The new anime will also start on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV on May 18 at 24:00 (effectively, May 19 at midnight). Two Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc compilation specials will air on May 4 and 5 at 7:00 p.m.Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-, the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime and the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, opened in Japanese theaters on February 2, and then traveled to several countries as part of a World Tour. Saturday's streamed special confirmed that cast members Natsuki Hanae and Daisuke Namikawa will travel to Bangkok for a March 30 screening, and Hanae and producer Yūma Takahashi will then go to Mumbai on April 20.
The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered on April 9, 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.
The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Adult Swim's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.
The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history