Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Anime's New Video Unveils May 12 TV Debut

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse's first cour is a bit of a mixed bag that doesn't yet live up to its popular predecessor. ― Welcome back to the Arthurian-inspired shounen world of The Seven Deadly Sins. In this adaptation of the Nakaba Suzuki's sequel manga, it's been sixteen years since the Sins' final battle, and the focus shifts to their children – or at least to a random kid...