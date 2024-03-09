Live-Action Blue Moment Series Announces 5 New Cast Members

The official website for the live-action series of Kana Ozawa 's Blue Moment manga revealed on Thursday five new cast members will join the series.

The cast includes (top row, left to right):

Sawa Nimura will play Hikaru Maruyama, a driver and cook in the SDM Counter-measure Headquarters

Comedian Dai Okabe from comedy trio Hanako will play the original character Hiroki Yamagata, a member of the SDM Information Team

Takuma Otoo will play Naoto Satake, Chief of the Firefighting Rescue division of the Tokyo Firefighting Agency

Kami Hiraiwa will play Kasumi Ueno, Chief of the Forecast Research Department at the JMA's Meteorological Research Institute

will play Kasumi Ueno, Chief of the Forecast Research Department at the JMA's Meteorological Research Institute Miki Maya will play Ran Tachibana, a General Affairs minister who clashes with the SDM

(Bottom row, left to right)

The series will premiere in April. Ryō Tanaka is directing the series, Hideya Hamada is penning the scripts, and Naoki Satō is composing the music. The show stars Tomohisa Yamashita , Natsuki Deguchi, Koshi Mizukami, and Kaho.

The manga centers on Aya Kumota, a girl who recently started working at the Japan Meteorological Agency, where she meets a handsome man named Kankurō Haruhara. As she gets to know him, she also discovers that he is a worker in the SDM, a front-line disaster response unit.

Ozawa launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge Online website in November 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2020.

Ozawa's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- (Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club) manga ran in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine from April 2014 to November 2017, and Shinchosha published five compiled book volumes for the manga (the manga's fifth volume mentions that only the "first part" of the story has concluded). Ozawa launched a prequel manga titled Blue Thermal : First Flight on the LINE Manga app in November 2021, and ended it in January 2022. Shinchosha published the manga's one compiled book volume in February 2022.

The manga's anime film adaptation premiered in Japan in March 2022. Eleven Arts has released the movie on home video.



