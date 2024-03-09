News
Mayonaka Punch Original Anime Casts Hitomi Ueda, Ai Kayano
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kadokawa and P.A. Works revealed the sixth and seventh cast members for their original television anime project Mayonaka Punch (Midnight Punch) on Saturday.
The anime will premiere in July.
The anime will reunite the main staff of the Ya Boy Kongming! anime, including director Shū Honma, scriptwriter Hideaki Shirasaka, and studio P.A. Works. Ryōta Arima (chief animation director for The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬) is adapting Tsukasa Kotobuki's (Saber Marionette J, Cyberteam in Akihabara) original character designs for animation. "Dōga Tōkō Shōjo" (Video Submission Girls) is credited with the original work.
The project will also include a manga and a novel adaptation. Tomomi Usui's (Cube Arts) manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa's Monthly Young Ace magazine on Monday.
Source: Mayonaka Punch anime's website and X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.