Sakuna: Rice and Ruin Game Gets TV Anime by P.A. Works in 2024

Edelweiss' 2020 side-scrolling action RPG already inspired manga

A website and X (formerly Twitter ) account opened on Saturday to announce that a television anime adaptation of developer Edelweiss ' side-scrolling action role-playing game Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin ( Tensui no Sakuna Hime ) has been green-lit. P.A. Works is animating the production for a premiere later this year on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

© えーでるわいす／「天穂のサクナヒメ」製作委員会

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2020. XSEED Games released the game in English, and it describes the story:

Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.

Jiji & Pinch launched the Tensui no Sakuna Hime : Ikusa Datara no Kamigami manga adaptation in November 2021 and ended it in November 2022. Marvelous supervised the manga.



Source: Comic Natalie