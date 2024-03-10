Digimon to Launch Web Manga Platform With Manga in Japanese, English

1st "digital issue" releases this summer, will have new manga by

The "Digimon Con 2024" livestream event on Sunday revealed that the franchise staff will launch a web manga platform on the main Digimon website and will release manga on the platform in English and Japanese (the livestream was unclear whether all manga on the platform will get releases in both languages).

Image via Amazon Japan © Tenya Yabuno, Shueisha

Digimon

The first "digital issue" on the platform will release in summer 2024. The platform will release a newmanga byauthor. That manga will have a release in English and Japanese.

The web manga platform will also release manga that won the " Digimon Comic Award," as well as other works. Additionally, the staff will launch a new " Digimon Novel Competition" with submissions being accepted from mid-March to mid-June. Winning works will also release on the platform.

Yabuno ended the Digimon Dreamers manga on March 4. The manga's second volume will release on April 4.

Yabuno launched the series in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in October 2021. Akiyoshi Hongo is credited with the original story. Bandai started publishing the comic with an English translation by MediBang in 2023. Shueisha shipped the first volume in December 2022.



Source: Digimon Con 2024 livestream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.