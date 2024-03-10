Godzilla Minus One Film Wins Oscar for Best Visual Effects

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded's new film in's, for Best Visual Effects in the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. The film competed against, and. It is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the firstfilm be nominated for an Oscar.

Takashi Yamazaki , Kiyoko Shibuya , Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima received the award.

Hayao Miyazaki 's and Studio Ghibli 's The Boy and the Heron also received the Best Animated Feature Film award earlier in the evening. Wim Wenders' Japanese film Perfect Days competed for Best International Feature Film, which The Zone of Interest from the United Kingdom won.

Japan's Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai (Film Theater Culture Association) named Godzilla Minus One producers Hisashi Usui , the late Shuji Abe , Kenji Yamada , Kazuaki Kishida, Gō Abe , and Keiichirō Moriya winners of the general award at the 43rd annual Fujimoto Awards.

The film opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of last year's event on November 1.

The film sold 648,600 tickets for 1,041,193,460 yen (about US$6.93 million) in its first three days in the Japanese box office. The film sold 14.7% more tickets and earned 22.8% more in its first three days than the last live-action Japanese Godzilla film, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi 's Shin Godzilla , did in its first three days in 2016. The film has earned over 6.01 billion yen (about US$39.9 million) and sold 3.92 million tickets as of March 3, its 122nd day of screening in Japan. According to Kōgyō Tsūshinsha, the film is now the #1 live-action film released in Japan in 2023 (this includes all live-action films that opened in Japan in 2023, but still earned revenue in 2024).

The film has earned an estimated US$56,418,793 in the United States and US$50,303,815 internationally, as of February 1. The film has now become the third highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in the United States.

Source: Oscars