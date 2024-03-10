Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Remaster Games Set Launch Dates

Nintendo revealed in a new video on Sunday (March 10 or "MarIO Day") that the remastered Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door game will launch on May 23 and the remastered Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon game will launch on June 27 for the Nintendo Switch.

The video also announced the addition of the Dr. Mario , Mario Golf , and Mario Tennis games to the Nintendo Switch Online library on March 12.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door will feature enhanced graphics. The original game debuted for Nintendo GameCube in Japan in July 2004 and in North America and Europe in October 2004. Nintendo released the latest game in the series Paper Mario: The Origami King for Switch in July 2020.

Nintendo will release the Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon remaster under the name Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on June 27.

The Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon sequel launched for the Nintendo 3DS in 2013. The original game launched for GameCube in 2001. A remake of the original Luigi's Mansion shipped in October 2018 for the Nintendo 3DS. The Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch game is the newest installment in the series.