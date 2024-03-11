News
Anime Boston 2024 Hosts Voice Actress Yukana as Guest of Honor
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Code Geass, Full Metal Panic! voice actress appears at event on March 29-31
The staff of Anime Boston announced on Friday that the 2024 event that it will host Japanese voice actress Yukana as a Guest of Honor.
Anime Boston will be held on March 29-31, 2024.
She has portrayed characters such as C.C. in Code Geass, Teletha “Tessa” Testarossa in Full Metal Panic!, Ai Nanasaki in Amagami SS, Cecilia Alcott in Infinite Stratos. She has also voiced characters in video games such as Persona: Be Your True Mind, Mobile Suit Gundam: Climax U.C., and Tales of the Abyss.
The event will also host musician and composer HIZAI with vocalist Kaya and Japanese band Queen Bee. Anime Boston confirmed on Twitter that there will be no additional costs for concerts at the event.
Source: Press release