Anime Boston 2024 Hosts Voice Actress Yukana as Guest of Honor

Image via Yukana's website

The staff ofannounced on Friday that the 2024 event that it will host Japanese voice actressas a Guest of Honor.

She has portrayed characters such as C.C. in Code Geass , Teletha “Tessa” Testarossa in Full Metal Panic! , Ai Nanasaki in Amagami SS , Cecilia Alcott in Infinite Stratos . She has also voiced characters in video games such as Persona: Be Your True Mind, Mobile Suit Gundam : Climax U.C. , and Tales of the Abyss .

The event will also host musician and composer HIZAI with vocalist Kaya and Japanese band Queen Bee . Anime Boston confirmed on Twitter that there will be no additional costs for concerts at the event.

Anime Boston will be held on March 29-31, 2024.



Source: Press release