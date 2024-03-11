×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Anime Boston 2024 Hosts Voice Actress Yukana as Guest of Honor

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Code Geass, Full Metal Panic! voice actress appears at event on March 29-31

yukana.png
Image via Yukana's website
The staff of Anime Boston announced on Friday that the 2024 event that it will host Japanese voice actress Yukana as a Guest of Honor.

She has portrayed characters such as C.C. in Code Geass, Teletha “Tessa” Testarossa in Full Metal Panic!, Ai Nanasaki in Amagami SS, Cecilia Alcott in Infinite Stratos. She has also voiced characters in video games such as Persona: Be Your True Mind, Mobile Suit Gundam: Climax U.C., and Tales of the Abyss.

The event will also host musician and composer HIZAI with vocalist Kaya and Japanese band Queen Bee. Anime Boston confirmed on Twitter that there will be no additional costs for concerts at the event.

Anime Boston will be held on March 29-31, 2024.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives