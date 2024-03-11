Honey Lemon Soda TV Anime Debuts in January 2025

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 村田真優／集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

TheAnime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event on Monday revealed that the television anime of'smanga will premiere in January 2025 on the channel'sprogramming block.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( A Certain Magical Index , IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD ) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF . Akiko Waba ( Blue Reflection Ray ) is in charge of series composition, Aimi Tanaka (animation director for Sugar Apple Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters, and Akira Kosemura ( Ao no Orchestra ) is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

Murata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in December 2015. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2016, and will publish the manga's 25th volume on April 24. The manga now has a cumulative circulation of over 12 million copies as of February.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and will release the fifth volume on March 19. Yen Press describes the story:

Middle school left Uka Ishimori with nothing but scars—to the point where she's forgotten how to laugh or cry or even say “hello.” But a chance reencounter with a boy with lemon-colored hair invigorates her, giving her hope that maybe, just maybe, life can be that much sweeter if she finally reaches out for help.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2021.

