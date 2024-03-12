A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, Ending Theme Song, Promo Video, July Premiere

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Shizuru Minazuki 's A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring ( Isekai Yururi Kikō: Kosodate Shinagara Bōkensha Shimasu ) light novel series revealed the anime's additional cast, staff, ending theme song, key visual, promotional video, and July premiere, in a VTuber livestream program on Tuesday. The program featured Allen and Elena, voiced by the anime's main cast Aina Suzuki and Miharu Hanai . The anime's promo video previews the ending theme song "MAKUAKE" by GOHOBI .

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll K.K. ©Shizuru Minazuki,Alphapolis/Yururi Project

The anime's newly announced cast includes Yusuke Shirai as Takumi Kayano and Haruka Tomatsu as Sylphyleel. Real-life sisters Aina Suzuki and Miharu Hanai play twin sisters Allen and Elena, respectively.

Newly announced staff are:

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( Love Tyrant , A Destructive God Sits Next to Me , Beast Tamer ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Bros. Bird credited for production cooperation.

The anime will premiere in July on TV Tokyo , BS TV Tokyo , and other channels.

The anime's clear files and booklets will also be distributed at the NetEase booth during the AnimeJapan 2024 event on March 23-24.

The staff describes the story:

Due to a mistake by a god, Takumi Kayano loses his life and is reincarnated. Bestowed with various skills, he finds himself transported to another world—a perilous forest infested with monsters. In that forest, Takumi discovers what appears to be twin young boys and girls, whom he names Allen and Elena, and takes them under his protection. Despite being surprised by the two effortlessly defeating monsters with their martial arts skills, Takumi eventually reaches a town and registers with the adventurer's guild to make a living. Thus begins a laid-back adventurer's life as Takumi watches over the growth of Allen and Elena!

AlphaPolis published the first volume of the novel series with illustrations by Yamakawa in April 2017, and published the 15th novel volume on September 21. Tomomi Mizuna launched a manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in January 2018. AlphaPolis published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 18. AlphaPolis has published four volumes of the manga in English through its Alpha Manga service.