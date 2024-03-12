Ghost Trick Remastered Game Announced for iOS, Android Release

Smartphone version debuts March 28

Capcom U.S.A. revealed on Monday that the remastered version of its Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective game will be getting a release for mobile on iOS and Android on March 28.

The remastered game launched last June for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game was available in Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

The game is a remastered version of the original Nintendo DS game, which debuted in Japan in 2010, and in the West in 2011. A previous existing port of the original game is currently available on iOS and Android. Players take on the role of Sissel, a ghost that can possess objects to manipulate them. Players must use this ability to thwart the death of various characters and find out the truth behind Sissel's murder.

CAPCOM describes the game:

One Night to Solve the Mystery of Your Death I woke up as a ghost on the outskirts of the city, with no memories I could call my own.

Why was I killed? Who killed me?

Who...was I?

My soul will disappear at dawn's first light.

The one-night solo detective chase begins now!

Shu Takumi , the director of the Ace Attorney games, also directed Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective .