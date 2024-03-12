Grandia HD Game Collection Gets Release on PS4, Xbox One on March 26

Limited Run Games to release physical version

GungHo Online Entertainment America announced on Tuesday that it will release the Grandia HD Collection , which includes remasters of Game Arts ' Grandia and Grandia II games, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 26. Limited Run Games will release a physical version. The company streamed a trailer:

The Grandia HD Collection launched for Nintendo Switch in August 2019. The collection was originally slated to launch for Switch in winter 2018. The Grandia HD Remaster and Grandia II HD Remaster games got releases for PC via Steam in October 2019, after a delay from that September. The Grandia II Anniversary Edition game was updated to Grandia II HD Remaster on the same day.

Game Arts developed the original Grandia game for Sega Saturn in 1997, and for PlayStation in 1999. The game later launched digitally for PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita. The developer's English website describes the story:

In a world of emerging technology and exploration, a young boy named Justin, who desires to be a great adventurer, inherits a magic stone that leads him on a journey around the world to uncover the mystery of a long-lost civilization. Along the way, Justin meets other adventurers who join him on his quest, which draws the attention of the militaristic Garlyle Forces who seek to uncover the secrets of the past as well. Justin's adventure begins as he uncovers what happened to the ancient world and tries to stop General Baal from awakening the deadly secret, and he and his friends set out to stop the evil General and his diabolical plans...

Grandia II debuted for the Dreamcast in 2000. The game then debuted for PlayStation 2 and PC in 2002, before launching digitally through the PlayStation Network in 2014. The story focuses on Ryudo, a mercenary hired to escort Elena, a songstress of the Church of Granas. Elena is possessed by Millenia, a sentient portion of Valmar, a dark god. Ryudo and his party are charged to seek out a legendary sword in order to destroy the remnants of Valmar. GungHo released Grandia II on Steam in 2015.

Game Arts became a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment in 2004. Grandia III launched for PS2 in 2005, and also got a release on PS3 via the PlayStation Network .

