Ranjō Miyake's fish Manga Ends

© Ranjō Miyake, Kadokawa

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 12.

The supernatural psychic suspense manga's story starts with a man named Kingy, a rich man who created a company that engages in acquisitions and mergers of companies. Whenever he has difficult negotiations, he always brings his niece with him. Strangely, his niece brings along a "young girl" in the negotiations, and no matter how difficult the negotiation is, it always works out in the end. A turbulent story begins when a "bandit" suddenly appears.

Miyake launched the manga in Monthly Comic Beam in January 2021. Kadokawa simultaneously published the manga's first and second compiled book volume in February 2022. Kadokawa released the manga's fifth volume on September 12.

Miyake ended the Imuri manga in July 2020. The manga launched in Monthly Comic Beam in 2006. Kadokawa published the manga's 26th and final volume in August 2020.

Miyake serialized the Pet manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine, and then Enterbrain (now Kadokawa ) published a Remaster Edition in five volumes in 2009. The manga inspired a 13-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2020.

The anime and manga also inspired a stage play adaptation. The first stage play, Pet : Kowareta Suisō (The Broken Water Tank), ran in Tokyo in December 2018. The second stage play, Pet : Niji no Aru Basho (The Place Where the Rainbow Is), ran for nine performances at the Kanda Myojin Hall in Tokyo in July and August 2019.

Source: Monthly Comic Beam April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.