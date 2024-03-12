Tsuyokute New Saga's Jun Miura Launches New Manga on April 9

Miura launches manga about high school boy who gets reincarnated as villainess in otome game

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on Friday that Jun Miura will launch a new manga titled Danshi Kōkōsei, Otome Game no Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Suru. (A High School Boy Gets Reincarnated as the Villainess of an Otome Game.) in the magazine's next issue on April 9.

Image via Jun Miura's X/Twitter account © Kadokawa, Jun Miura

The manga's story centers on a very ordinary high school boy who gets reincarnated as the villainess in an otome game. Now he has to avoid getting ruined while trying to get along well with the heroine at the same time.

Miura's Tsuyokute New Saga manga ended in July 2023. The manga adapts Masayuki Abe 's original story of the same name. The manga launched in AlphaPolis in February 2014. AlphaPolis published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in October 2022. AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is publishing the manga in English under the title New Saga .

Abe began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, before moving and continuing the story at AlphaPolis in 2013. Abe removed the original story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō in September 2016. AlphaPolis published the first print volume of the story in April 2013, with illustrations by Ryūta Fuse . The 10th novel volume shipped in June 2018.

The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime that was originally slated to premiere in July 2023, but was delayed due to "various circumstances" to an as-yet unspecified date.

Source: Monthly Dragon Age April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.