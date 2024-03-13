Kanako Takatsuki Announces Absence from Love Live! Koshien 2024 Due to Health

Voice actress returned from medical hiatus in November 2021

Image via Kanako Takatsuki's Twitter account © 神藤剛, AMUSE INC.

Kanako Takatsuki , voice actress for Hanamaru Kunikida in the Love Live! idol franchise, revealed to fans on Instagram on Tuesday that she will not be participating in the Love Live! Series Presents Unit Koshien 2024 event due to her health. Takatsuki wrote that anxiety regarding her adjustment disorder flaring up again caused symptoms to resurface, which included numbness in her limbs and difficulty breathing.

The actress returned to work in November 2021 following a medical hiatus.

Takatsuki began canceling her appearances in events and concerts beginning in August 2021 due to her poor health. Takatsuki's official website further noted that Takatsuki was suffering from adjustment disorder, with which she was only recently diagnosed after regular medical examinations.

Takatsuki had canceled appearances in the " Love Live! Sunshine!! AZALEA 1st LoveLive! ～In The Dark /*Himitsu no Monogatari*/～" concerts earlier that month, the "Animelo Summer Live 2021 -COLORS-" concert, online events for her second CD single "Subversive" release in August 2021, and on the radio.

Takatsuki also missed some events on New Year's 2021 due to poor physical health caused by anxiety.