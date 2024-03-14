Anashin's How I Met My Soulmate Manga Resumes Serialization

Series returns on April 12

Image via Amazon Japan © Anashin, Kodansha

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Wednesday that Anashin 's How I Met My Soulmate ( Unmei no Hito ni Deau Hanashi ) manga will resume serialization in the May issue on April 12.

The comic entered a 3-month hiatus in July 2021 after the author gave birth.

Anashin debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine on April 24. Kodansha published the manga's fifth volume on February 13. Kodansha USA licensed the series.

The love story follows Yūki Honda, a female college student who has moved from the countryside to Tokyo and now lives alone. With her friend Sanae, she visits the club and encounters a guy who makes a very bad first impression.

Anashin launched Waiting for Spring in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume in December 2019. Kodansha USA published the series in English. Anashin debuted a side-story manga about "that person whom everyone is curious about" in November 2019, and Kodansha published a compiled volume for the side story labeled as the series' 14th volume in May 2020.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in December 2018 and ranked at #7 at the Japanese box office.