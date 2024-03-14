Psycho-Pass Anime Writers Makoto Fukami, Ryō Yoshigami Launch New Manga with Psycho-Pass Manga Artist Natsuo Sai on March 26

Trio to launch near-future SF Police Tribe K-9 manga

This year's seventh issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that writers Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass ) and Ryō Yoshigami ( Psycho-Pass 3 ) and manga artist Natsuo Sai ( Psycho-Pass: Kanshikan Kōgami Shinya manga) will launch a new manga titled Police Tribe K-9 in the magazine's next issue on March 26.

Image via Ryō Yoshigami's X/Twitter account © 深見 真, 吉上亮, 斎夏生, モンスターラウンジ / AAO Project

The manga's story is described as a near-future science fiction. Fukami and Yoshigami are writing the script, and Sai is drawing the manga. Monster Lounge is credited for story assistance, and AAO Project is credited for planning assistance.

Fukami is best known for the script for the Psycho-Pass anime and the writer for the Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka manga, alongside artist Seigo Tokiya . Fukami also wrote the script of the 2016 Berserk anime series, the revisions TV anime, the 2019 Blade of the Immortal anime, and the 2022 Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall anime. Most recently, he is the head writer on the Heavenly Delusion anime, and he penned the screenplay on the Psycho-Pass Providence anime film. Fukami, with writer Norimitsu Kaihō , and artist Etorouji Shiono ended the Deep Insanity: Nirvana manga in March 2023. Fukami and Takuya Fujima launched the Takuaka! manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in April 2023. Fukami and Shinjirō recently ended their Kensen Hyōkyoku manga in May 2023.

Yoshigami wrote the script for Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall anime and Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System anime films with Fukami, and also wrote the script for Psycho-Pass 3 anime series and Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector film, with Fukami and Tow Ubukata . Yoshigami and Yūhei Ogino launched the Dopeman manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch manga website in 2022. The manga ended in April 2023. Comikey publishes the manga digitally in English.

Sai's spinoff manga Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga ended with two compiled book volumes in June 2023. The spinoff manga launched in Japan on the Shonen Jump+ service on October 29, 2022. Viz Media and MANGA Plus started publishing the manga in English on October 28, one day ahead of the manga's launch in Japan. Midori Gotou and Sai launched the Psycho-Pass: Inspector Shinya Kōgami prequel manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in June 2014. The manga ended in its sixth volume in December 2017. Sai also drew the manga adaptations for all three Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System anime films in 2019.