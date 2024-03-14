Space Battleship Yamato 2205 2-Part Film Project Gets TV Version in May

Film series to air as 8 TV episodes starting on May 1

The official website for the modern Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato anime remakes revealed on Thursday the two films in the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage) sequel project will be converted into an eight-episode television anime series that will debut on May 1 on BS11 and May 2 on Tokyo MX . This version will also stream on multiple services in Japan.

Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 ( Be Forever Yamato : Rebel 3199), the next project in the Space Battleship Yamato remakes, will premiere as seven films, beginning with the first film "Kuro no Shinryaku" (Dark Invasion) on July 19. Yamato yo Towa ni ( Be Forever Yamato ) is also the title of the 1980 sequel to the original Yamato anime projects. The 1980 film's story is not set in the year 3199, but the 2004 original video anime series Dai Yamato Zero-go 's story is set in that year.

Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Zenshō -TAKE OFF- , the first of the two films, opened in Japan in October 2021. Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha), the second film, opened in February 2022.

Drawing its motifs from the 1979 television special Space Battleship Yamato: The New Voyage , the new two-film project's story begins three years after the war with the White Comet Empire. Kodai now commands the battleship Yamato with a new crew as they face another battle.

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is a remake of the original 1974 Space Battleship Yamato series created by Leiji Matsumoto and Yoshinobu Nishizaki . It first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, before premiering on Japanese television in April 2013. The Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune anime film then opened in Japan in 2014.

As with Yamato 2199 , the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 sequel project premiered first as a series of seven films from June 2017 to March 2019. Yamato 2202's television version premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019, and Funimation also began streaming an English dub.